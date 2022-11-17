Wasim Jaffer Stumps Michael Vaughan With a Hilarious Meme, Tweet Goes Viral

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has returned to the Punjab Kings camp as a batting coach. The IPL franchise on Wednesday made the announcement of roping the former India opener in as a part of their support staff. Jaffer will closely work with head coach Trevor Bayliss and newly-appointed captain Shikhar Dhawan to try the fortunes of the team that is yet to win a title.

Following the announcement, Jaffer, who is known for his funny tweets, got the taste of his own medicine from former England skipper Michael Vaughan. “Someone who got out to me is a batting coach!" Vaughan tweeted reacting to the news.

For the unversed, Vaughan had managed to dismiss Jaffer during the second innings of a Test match at Lord’s back in 2002.

However, the conversation did not stop there. True to his style, Jaffer came up with a hilarious response to Vaughan’s tweet. He posted a meme featuring Marvel superhero Hulk offering an ointment for burn injuries. Jaffer’s reply went viral in no time, garnering more than 10 thousand likes.

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

A Twitter user cheekily responded by saying, “So Punjab Kings do not need a Twitter handle anymore."

Another social media user praised Jaffer’s sense of humour and replied, “I think you can be a meme coach. How do you find perfect meme at perfect time?"

A person appreciated the banter and expressed that he wanted it to go on. “Ye ladai rukni nahi chahiye [This clash of words should not stop]," the comment read.

Another Twitter user humorously pointed out that the former English skipper is probably unaware of what Burnol is. “After watching this tweet - Michael Vaughan is searching on google What Burnol means," read the reply.

Previously, Jaffer had handled the duties of batting coach for the Punjab Kings franchise. He was a part of the team management under head coach Anil Kumble. However, his stint did not last long. The former India opening batter had stepped down from the post ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

Jaffer has also worked with the Odisha and Uttarakhand Ranji teams as their head coach. The 44-year-old is currently associated with the Bangladesh U-19 team as a batting consultant.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings also announced former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin as their assistant coach. Former South Africa pacer Charl Langeveldt will take care of Punjab’s bowling department.

