Wasim Jaffer Tweet Attacks Michael Vaughan Again. His Reply is ROFL

The social media banter between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan is a delight for Twitter. And once again, fans got to see a hilarious exchange of words between the two, which came after Joe Root-led England side suffered a humiliating defeat against West Indies in the final game of the Test series.

West Indies thumped England by 10 wickets. Root and his men made just 120 runs in the second innings after posting 204 runs in the first innings. Jaffer tagged Vaughan and mocked the side’s performances.

However, the former English cricketer got back at Jaffer with a Women’s World Cup jab. Indian women team lost a nail-biting encounter against South Africa on March 27, which closed their chances to qualify for the semi-finals. England are in the semis and that’s the context of Vaughan’s tweet.

“England 120 all out! What happened Michael Vaughan was this Extras guy unavailable due to IPL or what?" wrote Jaffer after England’s embarrassing defeat against West Indies on Sunday.

“Wasim. At the moment we are focusing on the Women’s World Cup semis," Vaughan replied to Jaffer’s Tweet.

Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa have marched into the semi-finals.

Mithali Raj-led side registered win in three games out of the total seven played and missed out a spot. India lost a close affair against South Aafrica. Laura Wolvdaart once again shined with the bat and Mignon du Preez took her side over the line.

As per the semi-final schedule of the tournament, Australia will face West Indies in the first semi-final while the second semi-final will be played between South Africa and England.

