Wasim Jaffer welcomes KL Rahul to an exclusive club with meme

KL Rahul’s seventh Test century gave India a commanding lead in the series opener at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. The 29-year-old Karnataka batsman showed incredible tenacity to bat till the third session and reach the three-figure milestone in just 218 deliveries. Rahul also joined an exclusive group of international openers who have scored hundreds in Tests in Australia, England, and South Africa. Only Saeed Anwar and Chris Gayle have been on the panel before.

Additionally, after Wasim Jaffer’s 116 in Cape Town during the 2006/07 tour, he became only the second Indian opener to hit a Test century in South Africa. Jaffer, who is renowned for his amusing social media postings, took to Twitter to congratulate Rahul for joining the “limited club of Indian openers who have scored a Test century in South Africa."

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ICC Announces Nominees For Men’s Test Player of the Year, Ravichandran Ashwin Finds Place

He captioned a post with a humorous joke from a popular Bollywood film: “Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 very well played #SAvIND."

Before Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed cheaply, openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) put on a 117-run partnership for the first wicket. Rahul, on the other hand, kept going strong at one end, combining with skipper Virat Kohli to put up 82 runs for the third wicket. He then placed India in a solid position at stumps on Day 1 with another critical 73-run combination with Ajinkya Rahane (40). India are in a strong position in the Boxing Day Test thanks to his exploits, and will be trying to break the 400-run barrier on Day 3 after Day 2 was washed out.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly ‘Stable’ After Testing Positive for Covid-19, Receives Antibody Cocktail Therapy

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who succeeded Ajinkya Rahane as Test captain, Rahul has been given the vice-captaincy of the squad for the three Tests in South Africa. According to reports, the India limited-overs skipper may not be able to recover in time for the three-match ODI series that follows the Test series in January, which could result in Rahul being named captain for the series

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here