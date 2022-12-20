Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Wasn't An Easy Decision, By Any Means'-Chris Woakes On Missing Out On IPL 2023 Auction

'Wasn't An Easy Decision, By Any Means'-Chris Woakes On Missing Out On IPL 2023 Auction

Woakes had represented KKR, RCB and most recently, Delhi Capitals in the IPL. And has accounted for 30 wickets in 21 matches.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 10:35 IST

London

Chris Woakes bowls for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.
Chris Woakes bowls for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

England cricketer Chris Woakes has pulled out of IPL auctions which is set to take place in Kochi later this week. Speaking to his club’s social media channel he revealed the decision was not that easy but had to be made as he wanted to prepare well for the upcoming Ashes.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, by any means. There’s still a part of me that wishes I could go because the IPL is a great tournament and financially it could be very rewarding - but I didn’t want to make the decision solely on finance."

“It’s a tricky scenario: having just won a World Cup, potentially stock could be high. There are obviously some other players who are likely to go big but I could have been next on the list behind them."

Advertisement

Woakes had represented KKR, RCB and most recently, Delhi Capitals in the IPL. And has accounted for 30 wickets in 21 matches. He could have been a hot property in the auctions where teams would have made good use of a new ball bowler. The England cricketer added that an honest conversation with Rob Key helped.

RELATED NEWS

“He was very clear that I was still a part of the Test plans but obviously I needed to get myself fit and get my knee right," Woakes, who was part of England’s victorious T20 World Cup squad, added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 10:34 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 10:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures