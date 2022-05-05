'Wasn't Bothered About His Own hundred': Powell Reveals Chat With Warner Before Going Berserk in Final Over

David Warner and Rovman Powell set the Brabourne Stadium on fire while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals innings took off with a couple of early hiccups. They lost Mandeep Singh (0) and Mitchell Marsh (10) inside powerplay while skipper Rishabh Pant walked back after playing a 26-run cameo.

Delhi were reduced to 85 for 3 when Rovman Powell walked out and joined David Warner in the middle. They raised 122 runs for the unfinished fourth-wicket partnership off 66 balls, Warner dealing in fours and Powell in sixes as they blazed to glory.

Batting against his previous franchise, Warner played as if he had a few scores to settle against the SRH, who had unceremoniously removed him as captain midway through the 2021 season. He never allowed any chances and blasted 12 fours and three sixes in his 58-ball unbeaten 92.

He may have missed out on his first hundred this season but the way he cheered for his partner Powell from the non-striker’s end was phenomenal. The Jamaican smashed a six and hat-trick of fours and with each shot, he received appreciation from the Australian.

After playing a rollicking knock, Powell revealed his conversation with Warner before the start of the final over in the mid-innings break.

“I was trying my best. I wanted him to get to a hundred, but he asked me to hit as hard as I could, and wasn’t bothered about his own hundred (about Warner). Sometimes you plan for a particular ball, be it the slower or the yorker, but the pitch is so good and the ball was coming on nicely," Powell told Star Sports network.

“I had a conversation with Pant a few days back in the hotel room, he asked me where I wanted to bat, I just asked him to have trust in me. I have improved my game against the spinners as well as the pacers, want to give myself a chance, play some 10-15 balls and then play the shots. The wicket is very good, but one side is very long, 207 is a very good score and we trust our bowlers to defend this score," he added.

It was a really bad day in office for young Mailk, who had taken five wickets against Gujarat Titans on April 27, as he conceded 52 runs without any wicket. Warner smashed him for two fours and a six in the fourth over which yielded 21 runs as the Capitals ended the powerplay at 50 for 2.

The opener completed his fifty with a four off the first ball of the 12th over bowled by Malik with one delivery clocking 154.8 kmph, the third-fastest in IPL history. Big-hitting Powell, who was dropped when on 18 by Kane Williamson off Malik, joined the party, later on, hitting five sixes Abbott for two consecutive sixes in the 17th over which yielded 18 runs.

