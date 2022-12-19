'Wasn’t There in World Cup but Kept Playing Matches': Kuldeep Yadav on his Hardwork Before Stunning Comeback

Comebacks are never easy for a cricketer, especially if it’s a Test match and he is making it after nearly two years. Any established player wouldn’t get nervous provided that he has self-belief. Kuldeep Yadav followed the same formula when he returned to India’s Test team for the Bangladesh series as Mohammad Shami’s replacement.

After getting named in the squad in the 11th hour, he was there in the playing XI for the game in Chattogram. The opportunity came to him after 22 months, and he had no plans to let it go easily. After contributing with a 40-run cameo, he dismissed half the Bangladesh side in the first innings, registering his best bowling in figures in Tests – 5 wickets for 40 runs in 16 overs. He followed it up with three more in the second innings, helping India clinch the game by 188 runs and go 1-0 up in the 2-match series.

Kuldeep bagged the Player of the Match award for his exploits against Bangladesh. In a conversation with the broadcasters, he explained what helped him in getting the rhythm when he came into the attack after a long hiatus.

“Had I not been playing the game then bowling would’ve been challenging for me. I’ve been regular in the set-up as I have been playing the white-ball format. I have played a decent number of games this year. Right from the month of January, I’ve been playing, was there in the IPL too. I’ve suffered injury as well but played a lot of matches. I wasn’t there in the World Cup but was playing the red-ball format for India A," Kuldeep said on Star Sports Network.

The Chinaman bowler further spoke about the gain in his bowling speed, something which Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had also mentioned in one of the post-match pressers. Kuldeep said since he is bowling faster now, the act is taking a lot of effort.

“I have worked a lot on my rhythm and my approach has been aggressive. It also takes a lot of effort, and the body gets tired as well. Earlier, I was bowling slower so exhaustion was less. But now, since I’m bowling a tad faster, and hence the drift is visible," Kuldeep added.

