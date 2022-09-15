Watch: 'A Few Magic Moments' From Pat Cummins' Wedding Ceremony

Star Australia cricketer Pat Cummins got married to his longtime partner Becky Boston earlier this year in July. The nuptial ceremony reportedly took place at the Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination in Byron Bay, on July 29, in presence of their friends and family.

While the ‘just married’ pictures of Cummins and Becky left fans gushing, the newlywed couple has shared a video on social media.

Becky, who has been sharing glimpses from her D-Day, shared a “few magic moments" from the ceremony.

In the video, Becky, dressed in a stunning white gown, can be seen walking down the aisle, along with her father.

The clip also has a snippet of Cummins waiting for her bride with all smiles.

The cricketer, who was decked up in a black suit and a bow tie, was simply being his handsome self.

However, the cutest part of the video came towards the end with the pair posing with their baby boy. Not to miss was that oh-so-adorable smile on little Cummins’ face.

Last year in October, Pat Cummins and Becky welcomed their first child together. They named him Albie Boston Cummins.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared by Becky on Instagram with a caption reading, “A few magic moments."

Announcing his new innings with his long-time fiancé Becky on social media, Cummins shared a love-filled snap.

The photograph featuring the Australian Test skipper holding his wife’s hand up high, was accompanied with a caption - “Just married" and a white heart emoji.

Here are some more pictures from their special day. Aren’t these cute?

The couple continue to share glimpses from their wedding on social media.

A week ago, Cummins picked an adorable photo from his wedding album to wish Father’s Day to his fans. In the snap, the cricketer is seen holding the little hands of his son as he tries to walk him around.

“Best job in the world," he wrote with the hashtag “father’s day."

Meanwhile, talks were around that Cummins could be bestowed upon with the captaincy of all three formats at international level. However, pacer has termed it as ‘unrealistic’.

