Watch: Aaron Finch Applauds Jasprit Bumrah After Being Dismissed by a Searing Yorker

After sitting out from the first T20I in Mohali, pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his competitive return on Friday night in a rain-curtailed contest between India and Australia. Bumrah had been recovering from a back injury that had kept him out of the Asia Cup 2022.

During the 2nd T20I, Bumrah dazzled the crowd that was patient enough to sit through the multiple inspections undertaken to make sure the conditions on the ground were suitable for the match to go ahead after wet outfield had forced the toss to be delayed. The T20I was reduced to 8-overs-a-side affair with India opting to bowl first.

And Bumrah was introduced into the attack to bowl the fifth over of the Australian innings. Opener Aaron Finch welcomed him by smashing a short delivery over point for a four but the Indian pacer had the last laugh as he delivered a pinpoint yorker to clean up the Aussie captain.

It was an exceptional delivery from the 28-year-old and such was its impact that even Finch couldn’t contain himself from admiring it and applauding Bumrah for the effort. Right after recovering from the shock of his dismissal, Finch clapped while looking into the direction of the bowler as he started his long walk back to the Australian dressing room.

It was an important wicket for India as Finch had clubbed four fours and a six for his quickfire 31 off 14 before being cleaned up. Bumrah finished with figures of 1/23 from two overs as Australia set India 91 to win.

Indian chase was powered by captain Rohit Sharma’s blistering innings as he struck an unbeaten 46 off 20 with the help of four fours and as many sixes. With nine runs needed off the final over, Dinesh Karthik struck a six and a four off the first two deliveries of Daniel Sams to take India over the line.

The series is level at one-all with the decider to be played on Sunday in Hyderabad.

