WATCH: Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade’s Hilarious Conversation After Spinner's Missed Hat-trick Opportunity

Ace Aussie spinner Adam Zampa was at his drastic best during the 34th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match, which was played between Australia and Bangladesh. The leggie picked five wickets in the said match while conceding 19 runs in his quota of four overs as Australia defeated Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. Zampa’s 5/19 against Bangladesh is also the best figure by a bowler in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With his spell, Zampa also went ahead Aussie bowler James Faulkner’s 5/27 to register the best bowling figure by an Australian bowler in the marquee event. Faulkner recorded his feat during the 2016 edition of the tournament against Pakistan.

During the match, Zampa had a unique opportunity to join the elite list of players, who have taken a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. However, he was denied the opportunity by Australia’s wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade, who dropped the catch of Taskin Ahmed on Zampa’s hat-trick bowl. And, now the video of their interaction after the incident took place is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared by ICC on Instagram with a caption, “I tried to catch it."

The video starts with Zampa starting the 15th over of the match with a googly outside off. Ahmed nicked the ball but Wade was not able to collect the ball. After that, Zampa was seen shaking his head, saying, “that was my hat-trick ball."

Wade was not able to hear what Zampa said and asked him to repeat it and when he does, the stumper could be heard nonchalantly saying that he tried to catch it.

Prior to the start of his 4th over (15th of the match), Zampa had dismissed Shamim Hossain and Mahedi Hasan on the last two successive balls of his third over (11th over of the match).

Riding on Zampa’s fifer, Australia bundled out Bangladesh for 73 runs in 15 overs. In reply, they chased down the target in 6-2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

