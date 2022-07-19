Watch: After Rishabh Pant's Heroics Against England, Bharat Army Shares a Song Dedicated to Him

Rishabh Pant’s splendid ton helped India clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. After his heroics in the series finale, Bharat Army shared an old video of a song dedicated to him.

Pant has proven his credentials with a host of quality performances away from home. He ended his wait for a century in white-ball cricket in India colours with a masterclass of an innings, hitting an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls.

Pant took his team over the line with a boundary with in his trademark style - with a reverse-sweep shot.

Celebrating Pant’s batting brilliance, Bharat Army, a self-anointed “Team India’s No.1 Global Supporter Group", posted a 2019 video of their song dedicated to the wicketkeeper.

“I just don’t think you understand. He’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids. We’ve got Rishabh Pant," are the lyrics of the song in the video which was shot during the 2019 Sydney Test between India and Australia.

The lyrics reference to the sledging between Pant and former Australian Test captain Tim Paine during Melbourne Test.

Paine, taking a sly dig at Pant, had advised him to extend his visit to Australia to play for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL while taking over as the babysitter for his kids. Pant in his response referred to Paine as the “temporary captain" when the then Australian skipper came out to bat.

In the third ODI against England, India were reeling at 21/2 after losing both their openers cheaply. Furthermore, the fall of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav added to India’s woes but Pant held the innings together from one end.

Building a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya, the left-hander took India to a series victory.

The southpaw was adjudged the player of the match for his sparkling display.

“Hopefully, I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation," said Pant after the match.

