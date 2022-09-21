Watch: 'Aggressive' Rohit Sharma Playfully Grabs Dinesh Karthik's Neck During 1st T20I, Video Goes Viral

India captain Rohit Sharma’s reaction towards his teammate Dinesh Karthik during the first T20I against Australia, played on Tuesday, has gone viral on social media. Rohit playfully grabbed Karthik’s neck after he hadn’t shown much interest in reviewing a not out caught-behind decision given in favour of Australian Glenn Maxwell.

IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Australia Beat India in High Scoring Series Opener

As it turned out, India did review it and the Ultra-edge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat resulting in the dismissal of dangerman Maxwell with the contest evenly poised at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Soon after the decision was overturned, the cameras captured an ‘aggressive’ Rohit reaching for wicketkeeper Karthik’s neck.

The clip soon went viral with fans giving their own hilarious takes on the gesture.

Advertisement

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair at PCA, Australia stunned India by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

A blistering 71 not out from Hardik Pandya and a measured fifty from opener KL Rahul had helped India post a big 208/6 in 20 Overs after being put in to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Australia responded well and Cameron Green struck a quickfire 30-ball 61 before late fireworks from wicketkeeper Matthew Wade who remained unbeaten on 45 fired the tourists to a four-wicket win as they overhauled the target in 19.2 Overs to finish with 211/6.

Advertisement

During the post-match presentation, Rohit put the blame of the defeat squarely on his bowlers, saying a 200-plus total should have been defended. He also pointed out his team’s poor show on the field too - they dropped as many as three catches.

Also Read: ‘Main Goal is to Keep on Improving Whichever Team I am With’

Advertisement

“I don’t think we bowled well," he said. “200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here