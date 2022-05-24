Watch: Ahead of IPL 2022 Playoffs, Rajasthan Royals Players Experience Their Own 'Land Kara De Bhai' Moment

Kolkata is all set to host two IPL 2022 playoff matches but rain might to play the spoilsport as heavy thunderstorms and gusty wind since Saturday brought some relief to the residents of the City of Joy.

Only time will tell if weather will determine the fate of the IPL playoff matches but the Rajasthan Royals players have already experienced the consequences of extreme weather conditions.

Rajasthan are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, But ahead of the match, the Sanju Samson-led side had to face an unexpected scenario during their flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. The Rajasthan squad encountered an in-flight turbulence but the players seemingly tackled it with ease.

The official Twitter handle of the team posted a video of the incident and also made a reference to the famous ‘Land Kara De’ meme as well. In the video, the players can be heard chanting, “Halla Bol." Eventually, the team landed safely.

In the caption, the franchise wrote, “Based on a true experience!"

The first Qualifier between Gujarat and Rajasthan is slated to be played on Tuesday. Rajasthan finished the league stage of the IPL at second spot with 18 points from 14 matches. The inaugural champions come into the playoffs after securing two wins in their last two fixtures. In their last match, RR managed to clinch a five-wicket victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings and that win was enough to help them in earning a berth for the first qualifier.

But the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL will be well-aware of the threats possessed by the Gujarat team. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise have been in terrific form in their debut IPL season. Consistency has been a prominent feature of Hardik Pandya’s men.

They have won 10 of their 14 matches in the league stage of the T20 tourney.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25). The Qualifier 2 is set to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27) and the same venue will also hold the final match of the 15th edition of IPL.

The final is slated to be played on May 29

