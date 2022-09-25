Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to Leave The Field For Indiscipline During Duleep Trophy Final

In what was an unusual scene, West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane asked his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field of play as a disciplinary action. The incident occurred on the fifth and final day of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2022 final being played between West Zone and South Zone in Coimbatore.

Jaiswal was reportedly warned by the on-field umpires with Rahane intervening to calm him down as Ravi Teja, representing South Zone, complained of the youngster launching verbal volleys at him while fielding at forward short leg.

Also Read: Learn from MS Dhoni on How to Avoid Being Run-out at Non-striker’s End - Watch Video

Advertisement

Jaiswal looked quite animated after Rahane had a word with him regarding his alleged behaviour. However, the umpire reportedly complained about the West Zone opener again getting involved in the verbal exchange during the 57th over following which Rahane was forced to ask his teammate to leave the field leaving West Zone with just 10 players on the field.

West Zone were not allowed a substitute fielder.

Watch the entire incident below:

However, the 20-year-old Jaiswal re-entered the field of play having spent just over seven overs away from it. He had earlier scored a double-century - 265 runs - and became the joint fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in first-class cricket history.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious Reel Featuring Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

South Zone are chasing a mammoth 529 runs to win the Duleep Trophy final.

Advertisement

Earlier, Jaiswal, in an interview, revealed how Rahane’s advise helped him in building a long innings.

“Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) once told me that to play long innings, start with small goals. Keep targets of five runs each, don’t play anything rash and most importantly, just stay there. To win a big battle, I need to stay at the crease and runs will surely come. A good ball may take your wicket, but you don’t give any chance," Yashavi told The Indian Express.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here