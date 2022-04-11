Watch: Alastair Cook's ‘crab’ Bowling Action Leaves Everyone in Splits

Alastair Cook sure knows how to be the center of attention on a cricket field. The former England skipper, who is currently playing for Essex in the County Championship, entertained the crowd with his unique crab-like bowling action in the Division One match against Kent.

Bowling the third delivery of his only over in the match, Cook appeared to be walking like a crab while looking at the offside field, before getting into his usual bowling stride.

Cook’s unique bowling attention left the commentators entertained as they described the bowling run-up as “steaming in". County Championship posted a video of this unique bowling action on Twitter calling Alastair Cook an entertainer.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Cook scored an impressive hundred while putting 220 run-stand for the opening wicket with Nick Browne, who also got to a century. Banking on the openers’ centuries and Matt Critchley’s 137, Essex propelled to a mammoth total of 514 runs in the first innings. Kent replied strongly and managed to get a 67 run lead powered 129-run innings by Ben Compton and Jordon Cox.

Considered one of the greatest English openers of all time, Alastair Cook had played for the country in 161 matches and scored 12472 runs at an average of 45.4. He is placed at number 5 in the list of highest run-getters in Test cricket and has 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries to his credit. The left-hander also represented England in 92 ODIs scoring 3204 runs at an average of 36.4

Advertisement

While age was still on his side, Cook decided to hang his boots in international cricket in 2018. He played his last match against India at Kennington Oval in 2018, scoring a century in the second innings of the Test. He was 33 at the time of his last Test match.

Cook had also scored a century on debut making him one of the few players to score a 100 in the first and last Tests of their careers.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here