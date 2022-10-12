WATCH: Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson Involved in Heated Altercation During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match

Sheldon Jackson and Ambati Rayudu got involved in a heated altercation during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D game between Saurashtra and Baroda. It wasn’t an ideal sight to watch as the Baroda players had to intervene to calm down both players as the umpires also had a chat with them. The incident grabbed all the limelight in Saurashtra’s four-wicket win over Baroda.

It took place in the ninth over of Saurashtra innings when Jackson was at the crease and Baroda skipper Rayudu who was fielding at the cover made comment on the wicket-keeper batter.

The commentators suggested that Rayudu was not happy with Jackson’s antics as apparently, he was taking too much time to get ready to face the deliveries.

The video of the incident grabbed the limelight on Twitter where both players were looking in no mood to back down as the other players and umpires had to intervene to stop the ugly spat.

Jackson was outfoxed by Lukman Meriwala on 17, while Rayudu had a forgettable outing with the bat as he was dismissed on Jaydev Unadkat on a golden duck.

Earlier, Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl against Baroda at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Mitesh Patel and Vishnu Solanki scored half-centuries to help Baroda post a formidable score against a quality bowling attack. Patel scored 60 runs off 35 balls as his innings was laced with 6 fours and two sixes, while Solanki hit 51 off 33 balls.

Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja shared a wicket each while others remained wicket-less for Saurashtra.

Chasing the target, Tarang Gohel (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) failed to give Saurashtra a solid start and were dismissed inside the powerplay.

Samarth Vyas took the responsibility and scored crucial 97 runs to set up a solid victory for his team. He smashed 5 fours and 9 sixes during his 52-ball stay in the middle. The other batters didn’t make any big contributions but they somehow managed to chase down the target with two balls to spare. It was their highest successful chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

