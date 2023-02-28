WATCH: Anderson Dejected, England Fans Disheartened as Neil Wagner Hands New Zealand 1-run Win

The fans were on the edge of their seats when England needed just a couple of runs to go 2-0 up in the Test series against New Zealand whereas the hosts were 1 wicket away from victory. Ben Foakes’ late heroics had put the visitors on the verge of a terrific win but the hosts didn’t let that happen. Fast baller Neil Wagner breached James Anderson’s resistance, helping New Zealand register a famous 1-run win to square the series 1-1.

Anderson and Jack Leach tried everything to finish the chase after Foakes fell prey to Tim Southee. They, in fact, added 4 runs to the final wicket and were 2 runs shy of the target when Wagner got Anderson caught behind. It wasn’t a great delivery by the Kiwi quick but Anderson was keen to flick it down the leg side to get the winning runs. Unfortunately, he got a faint tickle and Tom Blundell dived toward his right to complete the catch.

Had Anderson been a bit more patient, the results could have been different but in the end, the Black Caps managed to reach the summit. The England veteran was gutted over his dismissal and so were the English fans witnessing the nail-biter at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

In a defining comeback for Wagner and his short-pitch bowling, he took 4-62, dismissed Root and Stokes and held three catches on the final day to seal New Zealand’s narrowest test win.

“Pretty jaded, this is a special one. We’ll celebrate it well. Amazing achievement and everybody contributed, so hats off to everyone. That’s what this team is all about - just keep fighting. That’s the characteristics of this team, keep learning to fight for each other and find a way by doing the hard yards," said Wagner, who returned figures of 4 for 62 in the second innings.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match which had been heading England’s way tilted back in favor of New Zealand with seven wickets down and the lower-order exposed.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding the tailenders to guide England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

Last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from a match and series victory and the crowd holding its collective breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, Anderson was caught down the leg side by a diving Tom Blundell from the bowling of Neil Wagner.

