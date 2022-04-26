Watch: Andre Russell’s Monster Hit Leaves A Hole In Chair

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is renowned for his ability to hit the ball out of the park. His ferocious hitting is scary for the bowlers, especially in the death overs. A number of times, Russell has emerged as the finisher for his side, all credit to his massive shots. Well, something similar was witnessed during a recent training session. The Kolkata team shared a video of the all-rounder batting in the nets which showcased his power-hitting abilities. The takeaway for fans is that if they are planning to watch KKR’s live match, they better carry helmets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In the clip, Russell is seen practicing his natural shots. A few seconds in the video, HE went on to smash a chair on the ground Such was the impact that the ball left a big hole in the chair. “Wait for the MuscleRussell impact at the end!" read the caption.

Andre Russell is the second-highest run-scorer after skipper Shreyas Iyer from the Kolkata camp in the ongoing edition. Batting at a strike-rate of above 180, Russell has so far amassed 227 runs from the eight outings.

Considering that Kolkata Knight Riders is not in a good spot in the IPL table, fans would want Russell to display his ferocious hitting in their upcoming matches. The franchise is not having the greatest of campaigns as they are currently placed seventh on the points table. Of the 8 games, Kolkata has secured wins only in three. They will next take play Delhi Capitals on Thursday evening, April 28.

Advertisement

Currently, Gujarat Titans are the table toppers, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants in the second, third, and fourth spots.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here