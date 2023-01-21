Watch: Anrich Nortje sends Quinton de Kock’s stumps flying during a SA20 game

The SA20 fixture between Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals might have been a low-scoring affair but it was not certainly devoid of thrills and enticing face-offs. One such exciting matchup unfolded between Durbans’ Super Giants skipper Quinton de Kock and Pretoria Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje. The South Africa teammates faced each other for the first time in the game during the fourth over of the innings. De Kock had managed to start the over on a promising note after walloping a six on the second delivery. However, Nortje had the last laugh after the lanky pacer succeeded in sending De Kock back to the dressing room on the final ball of the over.

Advertisement

Anrich Nortje sent Quinton de Kock’s off-stump flying with a majestic delivery. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter had swung his bat in an attempt to clear the ropes on the leg side. But De Kock completely missed the ball and he had to pay the price for his risk, becoming the third victim of the night. With the loss of De Kock’s wicket, the Durban-based side were stumbling at 20/3 at the end of fourth over.

The Pretoria Capitals bowlers put up an amazing performance as they managed to bowl out the Durban’s Super Giants for a meagre total of 80 runs. Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets after conceding just 15 runs in 3.1 overs. Senuran Muthusamy, on the other hand, led the bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. The South Africa all-rounder also won the Player of the Match award.

The chase was a walk in the park for Pretoria Capitals despite Phil Salt getting out for a duck on the very first delivery of the innings. Will Jacks powered through the bowling line-up of Durban’s Super Giants, scoring a quickfire half-century at a strike rate of 224. He was ably assisted by Theunis de Bruyn with a 21-run unbeaten knock. The Pretoria-based side won the game convincingly by eight wickets.

Advertisement

The victory over Durban’s Super Giants means that Pretoria Capitals sit comfortably on top of the SA20 points able. The team from Pretoria have bagged 18 points in five games so far with four victories under their belt.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here