Watch: Ashwin, Pujara, Siraj Dance After India's Historic Test Win in Centurion

Post victory celebrations after winning a contest are customary but when the win is as big and historic as India’s first ever Test win in Centurion over South Africa, which is considered to be their fortress, the jubilation ought to be big too.

Virat Kohli-led team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of how the cricketers are celebrating their historic win.

Advertisement

In the video, we see Chateshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj and Ashwin dancing and savoring the moment. Onlookers from the host nation are also seen joining the cricketers in their merrymaking.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Ashwin added the caption, “The customary post-match pictures got too boring, hence Cheteshwar Pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with Mohammed Siraj and yours truly. What a win."

The post which has 653,780 views was swarming with comments congratulating Team India for their performance. Some comments were more hilarious like “Ashwin, you are making Pujara do all… You made him hit a 6 against a spinner…now made him dance".

>Also Read: India Captain Virat Kohli Eyeing Historic Series Win

Another user applauded the Indian flag on display by locals of the host nation saying, “I appreciate those two foreign nationals carrying Indian flag. Earned my respect."

Advertisement

About the game, three wickets each were taken in by Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah although Dean Elger fought for a while but he gave up eventually. He scored 77 - the top-score in South Africa’s second dig.

Chasing 305, the Proteas were bowled out for 191 runs. The second Test will be played in Johannesburg from Monday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here