By: Cricketnext Staff

Cricketnext

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 11:21 IST

Port of Spain, Trinidad

With this gigantic hit in the final over, all-rounder Axar Patel shattered former India captain MS Dhoni’s 17-year-old record

The West Indies displayed a great batting show in the second ODI against India at the Queen’s Oval on Sunday. A scintillating ton from Shai Hope on his 100th appearance and captain Nicholas Pooran’s impactful 74-run knock helped the hosts set a challenging 312-run target. But all their efforts were overshadowed by Axar Patel’s maiden 50-plus score as he finished the chase for India in style. The tourists won the face-off by 2 wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

With 6 needed off the last three balls, Axar smashed a six, off Kyle Mayer’s full toss delivery, over long-off to seal the series. With this gigantic hit, the all-rounder shattered former India captain MS Dhoni’s 17-year-old record.

Axar, who scored his maiden ODI fifty of just 27 deliveries, returned unbeaten on 64 off 35 balls. He smashed 5 sixes, and 3 boundaries, during his stay at the crease which is now the most by an India batter at No.7 or lower in a successful ODI chase. Back in 2005, Dhoni had registered three sixes during India’s chase against Zimbabwe. Later in 2011, Yusuf Pathan equalled Dhoni’s tally twice – against South Africa and Ireland.

Axar walked out to bat when India were reduced to 205 for 5, following the dismissal of Sanju Samson in the 39th over. He stitched a quick fifty-run stand for the sixth wicket before West Indies exposed India’s tail. However, the all-rounder held the nerves till the end, anchoring the innings till the end.

Avesh Khan’s wicket on the final ball of the penultimate over mounted a bit of pressure on the visitors but Axar showcased great character, guiding the team home with two balls to spare.

His match-winning knock with the bat got him the Player of the Match. During the post-match show, the left-hander expressed the feeling of finishing a game for his team on a victorious note.

“I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team," said Axar.

first published: July 25, 2022, 11:20 IST
last updated: July 25, 2022, 11:21 IST