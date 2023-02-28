Watch: Axar Patel, Wife Meha Offer Prayers At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

Indian allrounder Axar Patel, accompanied by his wife Meha visited the Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. After reaching the temple premises, the newlywed couple offered prayers to Mahakaleshwar.

They reached the venue early in the morning to take part in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’, which is usually performed in the Nandihal during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 am to 5:30 am.

Speaking about his visit, Axar revealed that it was his dream to watch the Arti.

According to the cricketer, he came to the temple five years ago but missed the opportunity. This time, his wish finally came true.

After completing the rituals, Axar and Meha, who spent almost two hours there, performed the Jalabhishek inside the temple and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

Axar’s visit came a day after his India teammate KL Rahul, along with his wife Athiya Shetty marked their presence at the same temple. The couple offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Rahul and Athiya also participated in the famous Bhasma Arti.

The India opener took a small amount of Arti ash, which is deemed to be an auspicious prasad. Ashish Pujari, a priest of the holy shrine, told the media that the couple wished for a happy married life as well as for the betterment of the Indian cricket team.

Axar and Rahul had their wedding within the same week.

While Axar and Meha tied the knot on January 26 in Gujarat’s Vadodara, a grand ceremony was held at actor Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala residence on the occasion of Rahul and Athya’s wedding on the 23rd of last month.

Rahul and Axar are both part of the Indian team for the ongoing four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on home soil.

The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with the third game beginning from Wedensday in Indore.

Though India dominated the previous fixtures, Rahul failed to produce anything noteworthy. On the other hand, Axar has been quite impressive, dishing out game-changing performances with the bat.

He smashed two half-centuries, scoring 158 runs in two innings.

