WATCH: Azam Khan’s Explosive Batting In PSL Leaves Dad Moin Khan Mighty Impressed

Islamabad United batter Azam Khan produced a scintillating knock in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Friday. He smashed 97 off just 42 balls against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The power-packed batting impressed many, including Azam’s father Moin Khan, who is also the head coach of the Quetta Gladiators side. After bringing up a gusty half-century, Azam gestured towards his father and Moin was spotted clapping with a poker face.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Super League also shared a video of the incident. “When you make your dad proud," read the caption of the post.

The father-son duo had once again stolen the limelight after Azam had slammed a monstrous six in the penultimate over of the innings. As the ball went outside the ground, Moin was left absolutely shell-shocked by his son’s destructive batting.

Azam Khan’s power-packed performance soon triggered a buzz as fans and followers of the game lavished huge praise on the wicketkeeper-batter.

One Twitter user opined that Azam Khan deserves to play for Pakistan in international cricket on a regular basis. “Why is he not in the national team of Pakistan? He is way more deserving than anyone else," the comment read.

Another social media user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Why this great talent is not in the national team? He is the best batter after Inzi bhai."

Another person wrote, “What a proud moment for father."

Azam Khan’s sensational batting guided Islamabad United to a solid total of 220/6. The 24-year-old smashed nine boundaries and eight sixes during his terrific knock. Quetta Gladiators, during the run chase, were bundled out for 157. Hasan Ali and Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped three wickets each to earn a comfortable 63-run win for Islamabad United.

Azam Khan was adjudged Man of the Match for exhibiting his scintillating batting prowess in the encounter. After the match, Azam thanked his father for showing faith in his abilities. “I had to go there and be positive today. I think it is all because of my dad. He has made me mentally tough. It is not easy being the son of a former cricketer in this country. I think he must be really happy but a bit sad as well because his team lost," Azam said.

In the international circuit, Azam Khan has so far played three T20I matches for Pakistan.

