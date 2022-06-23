WATCH: Ball Lands Outside the Pitch After Bouncing Twice, Jos Buttler Smashes it into the Stands for a SIX

England on Wednesday affected a clean sweep over the Netherland, registering an 8-wicket win against the hosts to clinch the ODI series 3-0. All three games were expected to be lopsided and England showcased batting prowess in each one of them. The series opener saw the Three Lions set the world record for the highest team total of 498 with three batters smashing centuries. The final game in Amstelveen garnered attention after stand-in skipper Jos Buttler smashed a double-bounce delivery for a huge six.

The incident happened in the 29th over when a delivery from Paul van Meekeren reached him after taking two bounces, with the second one landing outside the pitch down the leg side. Buttler chased the ball and smashed it towards the leg side and cleared the fence. Interestingly, he smashed to more maximums in that over.

Buttler finished the chase of 245 in the 31st over itself and returned with an unbeaten 86 off 64 balls. He ended up the 3-match series as the joint highest run-scorer with teammate Phil Salt and also bagged the Player of the Series Award.

The 8-wicket win took England to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Standings with 125 points. Before the start of the series, England were third on the table with 95 points, but their flawless victory means they have leapfrogged Afghanistan and Bangladesh to the summit.

England openers once again got their side off to a fiery start. Roy set the tone with consecutive boundaries off van Beek in the second over. It got worse for the Dutch bowler as Phil Salt got in on the act and plundered him for four boundaries in a single over.

Roy and Jos Buttler produced a brilliant display of power-hitting. Buttler smashed five boundaries in four overs to get going. At the other end, Roy got to his second fifty of the series.

Buttler slowed down as he reached his forties but Roy took over the scoring thereafter, taking down the bowlers with ease. Buttler got to his fifty in 46 balls and followed it up by smashing Paul van Meekeren for three sixes and a four in an over.

