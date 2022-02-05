Watch: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly During Saraswati Puja at His House

Taking some time away from the world of cricket, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday celebrated Saraswati Pujo at his home. Celebrates on the fifth day of the Magha month, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati to grant them wisdom and knowledge.

Watch the video of Ganguly praying with other devotees at his house.

Meanwhile, Ganguly has addressed rumours of him attending BCCI selection meetings saying he’s not going to dignify them by replying. However, he did clarify that a picture of him doing the rounds on social media is actually not from a selection meeting.

“I don’t think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing," Ganguly told news agency PTI.

“Also just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting. I want to make it clear, that picture (where Ganguly can be seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, former captain Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George) wasn’t from a selection committee meeting.

“Jayesh George isn’t a part of selection committee meetings. (I have played) 424 international matches for India. Not a bad idea at times to remind people about it, isn’t it?" he added.

