WATCH: BCCI to Reveal the New Team India Jersey Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

A day after announcing a 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, the BCCI has given cricket fans an opportunity to become a part of Team India’s new jersey. The Indian cricket board on Monday dropped a video on its official Instagram account, hinting that the new kit, to be sported by Rohit Sharma & Co at the showpiece event in Australia, will be out soon.

The likes of Rohit, Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be seen encouraging the fans to visit the website of Team India’s official kit sponsor MPL and provide their inputs.

“As fans, you make us the cricketer we are," said Indian skipper Rohit in the video.

“The game is not the same without you guys cheering us on," said Iyer.

“Click on the link and be a part of the new Team India jersey," said Hardik Pandya.

“The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom for the game by sharing your fan moments," the caption of the video shared on the Indian Cricket Team’s official Instagram account read.

The BCCI on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, making their comeback. India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only a few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

However, the squad led by Rohit Sharma will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a right knee injury during the Asia Cup and recently underwent a surgery. Left-hander Axar Patel will step in as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja. Apart from Axar, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the other two specialist spinners.

While Arshdeep will miss the series against Australia, Bhuvneshwar and Hardik will sit out the following assignment against South Africa.

“Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa," the BCCI said in a statement.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

