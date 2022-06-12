WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Castles Rassie van der Dussen With a 'Jaffa' During IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought his A-game to the table in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The veteran India pacer produced a sensational spell in the powerplay to claim three early wickets. He castled Reeza Hendricks for just 4 in the first over itself while defending a below-part 149-run target.

While, in the second over of his spell, Bhuvneshwar got rid of explosive Dwaine Pretorius as he also scored just 4. Rishabh Pant backed him to bowl the third over and the veteran pacer didn’t disappoint his skipper. In the final over of powerplay, Bhuvneshwar castled hero of 1st T20I Rassie van der Dussen for just 1. It was a peach of a delivery by the premier pacer as he pitched the ball outside off stump and it swung back in as Van der Dussen was completely outclassed by it. It hit the top of the off-stump to end his stay in the middle.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik turned back the clock to provide a finishing touch to the Indian innings in the second T20I against South Africa. Karthik scored unbeaten 30 runs off 21 balls to take India to 148/6 in 20 overs.

Karthik started quite slow and was on 9 off 16 balls but he decided to shift gears in the penultimate over to smash Anrich Nortje for a couple of boundaries. He followed it up in the last over where he smacked Pretorius for a couple of sixes. Karthik scored 21 runs off the last five balls he faced.

Harshal Patel (12 not out from nine balls) gave him a good company as the duo improved the Indian run-rate stitching together 36 runs from the last three overs to give them some respite

Put into bat on a challenging track, the Indian batters struggled barring a small 45-run second-wicket partnership between Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Opening the bowling, Kagiso Rabada set the tone early on, giving a breakthrough straightway in his first over.

He brilliantly set up Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) with a barrage of short balls before mixing up a fuller one to cleverly deceive the opener en route to a miserly spell 4-0-15-1 that included 13 dot balls.

(With Agency Inputs)

