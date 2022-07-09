WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dismisses Jason Roy on Golden Duck With Peach of a Delivery

Premier India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of England opener Jason Roy on the first ball of the innings in the second T20I match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The veteran pacer produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss Roy for a golden duck. Defending the 171-run target, Bhuvneshwar was given the ball to bowl the first over and he straightaway bowled an outswinger which was too good for the English opener who edged it to Rohit Sharma at the first slip.

The Indian captain didn’t make any mistake while grabbing a tricky catch which was flying away from him.

Advertisement

Live Score India vs England 2nd T20I Latest Updates

With Roy’s dismissal, he topped the list of bowlers with most wickets in the first over in T20Is. He has now claimed 14 scalps, while England’s David Willey is behind him with 13.

Later, Bhuvneshwar also got the better of England’s captain Jos Buttler for the second time in a row this series. This time he forced him to edge the ball behind the stumps where Rishabh Pant took a fine catch. The umpire gave it not out but Bhuvneshwar alongside Virat Kohli managed to convince Rohit to take the review which worked in India’s favour in the end.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock for India to pull them to a challenging total of 170/8 in 20 overs. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 46 which was laced with five fours. It looked distant at one stage when the Indian team was reduced to 89 for five, just after the halfway mark and the batting collapse certainly impeded the side’s progress as it was at least 20 runs short of par-score.

Also Read | Is Virat Kohli Becoming Victim of His Own Greatness?

Rohit (31 off 20 balls) had a new opening partner in Rishabh Pant (26 off 15 balls) and they struck the right chord with attractive shots in the powerplay overs which has been the T20 team’s mantra.

Advertisement

However, debutant Richard Gleeson (3/15 in 4 overs) and seasoned Chris Jordan (4/27 in 4 overs) both bowled fast and straight while slipping in well disguised short balls that created trouble for the Indian batters.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here