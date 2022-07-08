Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stuns Jos Buttler With an In-swinger; Gets Him Out For a Golden Duck

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to be a world-class bowler despite injuries and a slight dip in form in recent time hampering his career. On Thursday, Bhuvneshwar showed why he remains a potent threat to batters with his ability to swing the ball both ways.

Also Read: Rohit First Captain in History to Win 13 T20Is in a Row

England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler were left struggling with answers to the India pacer who outfoxed them with out-swingers and in-swingers in the first over of the chase after the tourists set them a massive 199 to win the first T20I in Southampton.

Roy somehow managed to get off the strike with a single but Buttler wasn’t that lucky. The England captain, after watching his opening partner struggle to deal with a couple of deliveries that swung away, probably expected a similar test.

Advertisement

But Bhuvi this time bowled an in-swinger and it swung prodigiously that Buttler ended up playing the wrong line and the ball clipped his pad before crashing onto the stump and he in-form batter took a long walk back having registered a golden duck.

Bhuvneshwar finished with 1/10 from three overs as England were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs as India took a 1-0 lead with a big 50-run win.

Later, Buttler praised India’s bowling, especially that of Bhuvneshwar.

Advertisement

“They bowled well with the new ball and put us under pressure," he said during the post-match presentation. “We couldn’t get away from that point. We came back really well in the second half with the ball. Probably a bit above par and they swung the ball consistently."

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Betters Yuvraj Singh

He added, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing it in any conditions. Certainly the ball swung longer than I can remember in a T20 game. Maybe we needed to hit one in the stands and stop that swing."

The second T20I will be played on Saturday in Birmingham.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here