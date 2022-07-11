WATCH: 'Buttler Will Hit You...': Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Savage Comeback To Leg-Spinner

As India dominated the first two T20Is, defeating England by 50 and 49 runs respectively, their strong batting and bowling performance were in the spotlight—particularly the latter as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah provided important breakthroughs, taking five wickets and bowling two maidens between them.

In a lighter vein after the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to poke fun at Buttler’s caught-behind dismissal on 4 off Kumar, saying he was the first one to hear the edge from mid-on. Bhuvi, however, replied quickly saying it was skipper Rohit Sharma who took the DRS out of fear as it was Chahal’s turn to bowl soon.

Chahal: “I was the first one to come forward because I heard it even at mid-on"

Bhuvneshwar: “The catch? Everyone heard it except Rishabh Pant!"

Chahal: “You have to say I heard it the most clearly"

Bhuvneshwar: “Perhaps you did because you knew if he didn’t get out, you were the next to bowl. Rohit took that review in fear of you being the next bowler and [Buttler] will hit you"

Incidentally, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also holds the record for dismissing Jos Buttler five times in T20Is. The only instance of a bowler having a better record than that is of Dushmantha Chameera who has taken Rohit Sharma’s wicket six times.

Kumar also won the player of the match for his performance in the second T20I. He was rested for the third T20I as India fielded a second-string bowling attack after pocketing the series. However, they lost the final match by 17 runs, despite a century by Suryakumar Yadav.

