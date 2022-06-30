Watch: Cameraman Follows Virat Kohli to The Dressing Room And Then The India Star Suddenly Turns Back to Ask 'What's up?'

The Indian cricket team is currently busy gearing up for the one-off Test against England that start from Friday in Birmingham. The contest is part of a five-match series that abruptly ended after four matches with the finale cancelled due to covid concerns in Indian camp.

The cricket boards of the two teams later agreed to reschedule the fifth Test, originally to be played in Manchester, for 2022 and will now be hosted at Edgbaston. The Indian team leads the series 2-1 with England in red-hot having completed 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home recently.

A lot has changed since that explosive tour of 2020. Both the teams have seen change in their captains. Virat Kohli and Joe Root have both stepped down as the skippers of their respective sides and now are playing purely as batter.

England are now led by Ben Stokes while India by Rohit Sharma.

Captain or not, Kohli is always at the focus of attention. He might not have scored a century since 2019 but that hasn’t dented his popularity.

The former India captain continues to be a much-sought after cricketer across the world with fans filling up the venues to Edgbaston cricket stadium shared a video in which the cameraman is following Kohli and Shubman Gill with the pair seemingly walking towards the dressing room following a practice session.

The Indian duo can be seen chatting with each other even as the camera continues to keep a close watch. Midway through the video though a jovial Kohli suddenly turns back and gives ‘what’s up?’ call to the cameraman.

“Walking with the king. My life is complete," Edgbaston captioned the video which quickly went viral.

Kohli was in the news during the practice match where he peeled off an entertaining half-century raising hopes of a big total in the rescheduled fifth Test.

