Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came out to bat on the second day of his team’s ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore despite a fractured wrist. With his team in the midst of a batting collapse, Vihari batted left-handed with the scorecard reading 353/9.

The 29-year-old peeled off a couple of fours off Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya to ensure Andhra innings didn’t fold before the lunch break.

Vihari was struck by a bouncer from Avesh on Day 1 of the contest being played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium following which he retired hurt. According to reports, the middle-order batter will be out for at least five-six weeks due to the wrist injury.

Despite the unfortunate injury to their skipper, the Andhra duo of Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde put their team in a comfortable spot, hitting century apiece.

Bhui scored 149 off 250 with the help of 18 fours and a six. On the other hand, Shinde made 110 off 264 with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

The pair stitched a 265-run partnership for the third wicket before being separated. Anubhav Agarwal accounted for both the well-set batters and it triggered a batting collapse.

From 323/2, Andhra slipped to 353/9 and it was then that Vihari decided to bat again. His couple of boundaries were met with loud cheers from his teammates in the dressing room.

At the lunch break, Andhra were 379/9 with Vihari unbeaten on 27 off 56 and had Lalith Mohan for company who has made 22 off 48.

This isn’t the first time that Vihari has put his body on the line for the team’s cause. During the famous Sydney Test of 2021 when he combined with Ravichandran Ashwin to enforce a draw.

Vihari batted despite suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear. He consumed 161 deliveries to score 23 runs, an innings that featured four fours.

