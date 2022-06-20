WATCH: Captain Rohit Sharma And His Opening Partner Shubman Gill Enjoy Batting in Nets Together Ahead of England Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill spent time in the nets ahead of the crucial one-off Test against England. The majority of Indian players have landed in the UK, while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have taken the flight to join the team after the conclusion of T20I series against South Africa.

The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

The BCCI on Monday posted the video of a training session on their Instagram account and wrote,"#TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session."

The cricket board also posted a couple of photos of their training session on Twitter also from Leicester.

“Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc #TeamIndia," BCCI captioned the post.

India will miss the services of KL Rahul who will be flying to Germany for the treatment of his groin injury. After getting ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, he is set to miss out on the upcoming England tour as well.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rahul will head to Germany for the treatment and won’t be available for the England series which comprises the rescheduled Edgbaston Test followed by a white-ball series.

“That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a report by Cricbuzz. It has also been learned that Rahul may leave for Germany by the end of this month or in early July.

In Rahul’s absence, Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit in the one-off Test at Edgbaston.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will play a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The world no. 1 ranked T20 side will play the first tour game against Derbyshire, at the Incora County Ground, on July 1. Northampton’s County Ground will host the visitors for a second warm-up match on July 3.

