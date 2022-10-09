WATCH: Captains Share Light Moment as Javagal Srinath Forgets to Give Toss Coin to Shikhar Dhawan During 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India and South Africa started on a funny note when pace legend and match referee Javagal Srinath forgot to give the coin to Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan at the toss on Sunday. After losing the opening ODI, India look to bounce back in Ranchi as South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was rested after he felt a bit unwell on the match day’s morning.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was present at the toss to introduce two captains, asked ‘Who’s got the coin? for the click, Dhawan looked at Srinath and asked him for the coin as the match referee forgot to give him. Srinath with a smile on his face checked his pocket and gave the Indian captain coin for the toss. Both Dhawan and stand-in Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj shared a laugh after it.

However, Maharaj guessed the flick of coin right as South Africa elected to bat first against India at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi as they look to continue the winning momentum against the hosts by batting first.

Africa made two changes in their squad as Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi missed out due to health concerns which made way for Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin to get their chance.

While India also made a couple of changes after Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi didn’t find places in the XI and Shahbaz Ahmed got the chance to make his international debut. While Washington Sundar also returned to the India XI after quite a long time.

The Indian captain was happy to bowl first in Ranchi as he feels that the dew might play a big role in the second innings.

“We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that. Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj and Ravi Bishnoi are out," Dhawan said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

