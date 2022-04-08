Did you know that cricket all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja is pretty good at basketball too?

Yes, that’s true. Ahead of the team’s match against Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, the players took part in a recovery session, by playing basketball. Jadeja shared a video of himself on Twitter, nailing a no-look shot to perfection.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Watch video:

Advertisement

While a couple of fans lauded the cricketer for his basketball skills, some called it a “show off."

Advertisement

A section of the Twitter users didn’t forget to take a dig at the cricketer and comment on the poor performance of CSK in IPL 2022 so far. “Pehle cricket par dhyan do sir ji (focus on cricket first)," a user tweeted, while another wrote, “Bs ye krwalo match to humko jeetna nahi (Do all this, we anyway don’t have to win matches)."

https://twitter.com/div_yumm/status/1511996334504435714

Chennai got off to a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The squad has lost all of their three games so far. Ahead of the tournament, MS Dhoni stepped down as captain, and Jadeja was handed over the reins of the game. While fans were super excited to witness the transition, it hasn’t been an ideal one.

The defending champions started their season with a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener, and further went on to lose their next two games against new entrant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Along with this, Jadeja faced flack for not taking the captaincy role, full-fledged. Several cricket experts opined that Dhoni should stop spoon-feeding the all-rounder, and shed off responsibility from his shoulder.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here