Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Second Consecutive Century For Sussex in Royal One-Day Cup

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his way to a career-best List A score of 174, notching up his second hundred in a span of 48 hours as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday.

Pujara, who has a near 55 average in List A cricket, scored his 13th hundred in the 50-over format and in all faced 131 balls from which he hit 20 fours and five sixes.

Pujara, earlier, had scored 107 runs off just 79 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes in a match against Warwickshire on August 12.

Pujara hit a six each off pacers Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr and Ryan Patel. Spinners Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid were also tonked for a maximum each.

The 34-year-old added 205 runs for the third wicket with Tom Clark to bail his team out of danger.

While Clark fell on 104, Pujara continued to hold one end tight. Soon after his century, the Pujara changed gears and started striking the ball at a better strike rate and scored 74 runs off the next 28 balls.

By the time he was dismissed in the 48th over, Pujara had nearly scored half of his team’s runs (350) at that time.

Pujara, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Tom Haines, helped Sussex post a total of 378/6 in 50 overs.

The India batter is coming off a sensational stint in the County Championship Division Two, where he was the second-highest run-getter with 1094 runs in 13 innings at average of 109.40.

Pujara’s five 100+ scores during the season included three double-hundreds, the last of them (231) coming on his County Championship captaincy debut against Middlesex in July.

