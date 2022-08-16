WATCH: Comedy of Errors as Bowler Misses Easy Run-out Chance

Village cricket often has the knack of churning out some of the most hysterical and rib-tickling scenes. One such hilarious incident was shared by the England cricket team’s fan group Barmy Army on Sunday. The video seems like a comedy of errors somewhat similar to Nathan Lyon’s botched run-out opportunity at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes series. The bowler ran in to bowl a decent delivery which was missed by the batter after he charged down the pitch. The keeper then grabbed the ball and tried to run him out but instead threw his glove in the air.

The keeper’s misplaced throw saw the ball strolling down the pitch. This tempted the non-striker to steal a single which clearly was a bad idea. With the non-striker stranded halfway, all the bowler had to do was to collect the ball and dismantle the bails. But obviously, it had to turn out to be a big task for the bowler. He first slipped and fell on his face and then threw the ball away without hitting the stumps, squandering an easy run-out opportunity. The bizarre incident left everyone on the ground in splits.

Barmy Army who frequently shares such videos on their social media handles posted it on Twitter. “Another contender for one of the most village videos of all time," read the caption.

The video that has garnered over 1 million views has left the fans bemused.

Here are some of the most amusing reactions from the fans:

“Bowler can literally stand up and take one step and take off the bails directly and the nonstriker is out by half a track, but no he has to try and Jonty Rhodes it," said one fan.

Another referred to Ben Stokes’ missed run-out chance by Australia as he asked if the bowler was Nathan Lyon.

One person wrote, “Don’t even know where to start with this video"

“What was the runner doing? Literally went slowly between his legs near the stumps. Bizarre!" another user wrote.

This is just one of the many hilarious moments that have been caught on tape. Earlier a side-splitting video of a batter went viral who came into bat without his pads, adding to the ever-growing folklore of village cricket.

