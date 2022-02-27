WATCH: CSK Captain MS Dhoni in All New Avatar Ahead of IPL 2022

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to return to the cricketing action with the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni is geared up for the action as the broadcasters for IPL 2022 has introduced a new look of the former captain. The 40-year-old looked almost unrecognizable in a khaki shirt and pant with a moustache on and long hair. Dhoni replicated the look of a bus conductor/driver.

Tournament broadcasters Star Sports also shared a couple of short clips from the campaign to create buzz for the tournament which will commence from March 26.

Dhoni’s new look garnered attention from the cricket fans as they are now waiting for the full-fledged commercial starring the Chennai Super Kings captain.

Recently, Dhoni was snapped with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on the sets of an advertisement commercial as the cricketer’s close friend shared the photo with the two youth icons on his social media account. In the viral photo, Dhoni was sporting a new hairstyle with his hair dyed black.

He has retired from international cricket but continues to be a regular presence in IPL and will be part of CSK’s latest campaign as they build a new squad to defend their title.

CSK retained Dhoni for 12 crores, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali. While, the four-time champions managed to re-sign Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu from the mega IPL auction.

The tournament kickstarts on March 26 and will end on May 29. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered a major reason behind the spread Covid-19 infection.

