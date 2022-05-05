WATCH | 'Cutest Video Ever': Rashid Khan Dances With Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya

Gujarat Titans have exhibited a terrific style of cricket in the ongoing season of IPL. The table toppers have won 8 matches so far after playing 10 games. Gujarat vice-captain Rashid Khan has played a key role with the bat and the Afghanistan cricketer was recently seen spending a fun time with skipper Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya.

In a video posted by Gujarat Titans on Twitter, Rashid can be seen giving flying kisses to Agastya. In return, Agastya also gave a flying kiss to Rashid. Gujarat Titans posted the video and wrote, “Just three words… Cutest Video Ever."

Gujarat’s winning streak was halted by Punjab in their last match. The Hardik Pandya-led side had to suffer an eight-wicket defeat against Mayank Agarwal’s men. Batting first, Gujarat could only manage to register a total of 143/8 in 20 overs. Sai Sudarshan (65 not out off 50 balls) turned out to be Gujarat’s highest scorer in the match. Punjab’s South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets.

In reply, Punjab lost their opening batter Jonny Bairstow in the third over of the match. But Shikhar Dhawan (62 not out of 53 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40 runs off 28 balls) helped Punjab in scripting a comeback as eventually Mayank Agarwal’s men reached the target with 24 balls remaining.

Gujarat had kicked off their maiden IPL campaign on a promising note as they had managed to win their first three matches. In the fourth match, Gujarat suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling contest played on April 11. The Kane Williamson-led side had won the match by eight wickets.

In that game, batting first, Gujarat had registered a total of 162/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya played a crucial knock of 50 (not out) off 42 balls. In reply, Hyderabad reached the target with 5 balls remaining.

But Gujarat were prompt enough in scripting a remarkable turnaround as they won their next five matches to secure an amazing run in the ongoing season of IPL.

In their next match, Gujarat will take on five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on May 6 at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

