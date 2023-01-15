Watch: David Warner Shoves Matthew Wade After Heated Exchange During BBL

David Warner and Matthew Wade were involved in an on-field exchange during a Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Warner was seen shoving Wade away after the pair exchanged few words midway during Hurricane’s chase of 136 on Sunday.

The incident had its root in the Thunder captain Chris Green and his counterpart Wade getting involved in a heated exchange with Tim David seemingly playing the peacemaker before others got involved.

Green was reportedly having fun at the expense of Wade for nearly being run out but the wicketkeeper-batter was having none of it as he fired back.

Soon a clip of Warner, who represents Thunder, pushing his former Australia teammate Wade, in a jest, was shown with the latter not looking impressed by the action.

Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe termed it an ‘unsavoury’ incident.

“That was inappropriate. I don’t know what went on between that pair. Their history goes back a long way as buddies. It’s unsavoury. You can’t have contact like that. Whether they were half joking, I don’t know. Their body language suggested not. There was an issue out there," O’Keeffe said on Fox Sports.

However, Green and Wade played down the incident during a post-match chat with the broadcasters.

“There was nothing untoward about it. We’re both passionate and competitive on the field and trying to gain a win for our teams. There was nothing personal said,’ Green said.

“We were both playing with a lot of emotion, trying to lead our respective teams. We had a chat after the game. We move forward. If we end up playing (again) I’m sure we’ll be as competitive as ever. If it happens again, great. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I walk away with no ill feeling," he added.

Wade joked, “I couldn’t hit him, that was more my main frustration."

Sydney Thunder were bowled out for 135 with Nathan Ellis taking 4/27 including a hat-trick. And then Tim David top-scored with an unbeaten 76 off 41 to guide Hobart Hurricanes to a five-wicket win.

