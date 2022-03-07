WATCH: David Warner's 'Pushpa' Moves During 1st Pakistan Test Leaves Rawalpindi Crowd Amazed

The moves and dialogues of blockbuster movie Pushpa had already taken the digital space while it’s not sparing the cricket field as well. Be it on social media or on the cricket field, the cricketers are garnering attention by mimicking actor Allu Arjun and his actions from the film.

Australia batter David Warner and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the two cricketers who introduced this trend on the field. While Jadeja copied the moves during the Sri Lanka series, Warner was received big applause for the same in Rawalpindi.

During the ongoing first Test against Pakistan, Warner mimicked the famous Pushpa moves and waved at the fans while fielding near the boundary line. Not just this but the veteran batter also performed the dance steps from the movie on the song ‘Saami’.

Besides the on-field fun, Warner played a terrific knock in the game. He scored 68 off 114 balls and formed a 156-run opening stand with partner Usman Khawaja who missed out on a century by 3 runs. Marnus Labuschagne also scored 90 off 158 deliveries. Vice-captain Steve Smith also notched up a half-century and was batting with Cameron Green on the fourth day.

The rain-affected game is heading towards a draw as Australia still more than 80 runs behind the mammoth total of 476/4 stacked by Pakistan before declaring the innings.

