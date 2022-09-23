Watch: Dewald Brevis Blasts Five Sixes in a Row, Finishes With a Stunning Strike-rate of 500 in a CPL 2022 Match

Dewald Brevis continues to polish his reputation as the next big thing in international cricket. The 19-year-old South African on Thursday blasted five sixes in just six deliveries to remain unbeaten on 30 for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2022.

His blitz guided Patriots to 163/6 which proved enough for them to beat Trinbago Knight Riders by seven runs and keep their hopes of making it to the CPL 2022 final alive. Brevis walked in to bat quite late into the innings - in the 18th over after the dismissal of Darren Bravo.

A leg-bye for a single off his first delivery and then Brevis, in the next over, clubbed three sixes in a row off Akeal Hosein. He then got to face the final two deliveries of the Patriots’ innings and smoked two more sixes to finish with a stunning strike-rate of 500.

Brevis rose to prominence earlier this year at the U-19 World Cup in West Indies where he finished as the top scorer and also won the player-of-the-tournament award. His shot making has an uncanny resemblance with that of South Africa legend AB de Villiers which led to him being dubbed as ‘Baby AB’.

He was soon snapped up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Though he played in just seven matches for MI in IPL 2022, he scored 161 runs at a strike-rate of 142.47.

Batting first, Patriots innings was powered by Sherfane Rutherford who scored 78 off 50 with the help of six fours and five sixes. However, others around him failed to maker any decent contribution before Brevis joined him to lead a late flourish.

In their chase, TKR opener Tim Seifert scored 59 off 47 and fell when his team needed 30 off 12 deliveries. Andre Russell then raised their hopes by smashing two sixes and a four off Dwayne Bravo before Sheldon Cottrell had him bowled on 29 in the final over.

TKR finished with 156/7.

