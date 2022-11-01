Watch: Dewald Brevis Takes Unreal Catch After Smashing Record-Breaking T20 Ton

South African cricket sensation Dewald Brevis took a jaw-dropping catch after smashing a record-breaking 162 runs off just 57 deliveries in a T20 match. Brevis had one of his best outings in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge when his side Titans clashed against Knights in a crucial encounter on Monday.

The astounding catch from Brevis came in the seventh over of the Knight’s innings. Opener Jacques Snyman backed himself to clear the boundary in the second ball of the over, after dispatching the first for a massive six. Snyman got a decent connection and it seemed like the ball would sail over the rope. Brevis who was patrolling the deep mid-wicket boundary jumped high and plucked the ball out of mid-air. He then threw the ball back into play, regained his balance, and dived forward, all in perfect sync, to catch the ball again and send the batter packing. The 19- year- old’s mesmerizing effort stunned everyone and has gone viral on the internet.

Batting first, the Titans witnessed a Dewald Brevis spectacle, as the young sensation clobbered the Knight’s bowlers all around the park. Brevis needed just 35 deliveries to reach his century, breaking the record for the fastest-ever South African domestic T20 hundred. His massive knock (162) is the third-highest score in the T20 format of the game. The Mumbai Indians star smashed 13 sixes and 13 fours in his fiery innings and led the Titans to a humongous total of 271 runs.

Brevis has often drawn comparisons with South African legend AB De Villiers. His flamboyant batting, tremendous athleticism, and his sheer understanding of the game have earned him the moniker of “Baby AB". Brevis first grabbed eyeballs earlier in January at the ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he dazzled with his swashbuckling knocks for the Proteas.

De Villiers himself was in awe of the fabulous knock and appreciated his countryman. He lauded the youngster by simply writing “Dewald Brevis. No need to say more" on his Twitter handle.

Knights batted quite well to get to 230 in the stipulated 20 overs but failed to chase down the mammoth target. The 41-run victory has cemented the Titan’s position at the top of the CSA T20 Challenge table. Brevis and his side will now look to maintain their rich vein of form and take the title home in this year’s edition.

