Watch: Dinesh Karthik Gives Second Life to Joss Buttler in IPL Qualifier 2 RR vs RCB Match

It was yet another Jos Buttler show in IPL 2022 as Rajasthan Royals clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 contest at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. While Buttler looked in complete control of his innings for the most part of it, he also received some help from RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik dropped a simple chance off Harshal Patel’s bowling when the Englishman was batting at 66.

Going for a drive on Patel’s first ball of the 11th over, Buttler knicked it behind the wickets. What should have been a regulation catch for Karthik somehow did not find a place in his gloves and Buttler got a second life in the match.

Advertisement

The catch could have opened a window for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match. Buttler went on to register his fourth century in the tournament while leading Rajasthan to a comfortable victory.

Chasing a target of 158, Rajasthan got off to a blistering start with both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler launching a lethal attack on Bangalore bowlers. The team finished the powerplay with 67/1.

While Jaiswal was sent back to the pavilion at 21, Buttler continued his attack and led the run chase with an unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries. The inning included 10 boundaries and six maximums.

Buttler has been in an exceptional form in this season of IPL 2022. While he seemed to struggle in the second half of the league stage, the English man has returned to good touch in the playoff round.

In the first Qualifier against Gujarat Titans, Buttler scored 89 off 56 balls leading his team to 188. While the match went in favour of the Titans, Buttler made sure to take Rajasthan past the finishing line in the second change of final qualification.

Advertisement

In 16 innings of IPL 2022, Buttler has scored 824 runs at an average of 58.86 and strike rate of 151.47. Buttler has struck four centuries and four half-centuries while scoring these runs.

Buttler is only the third batter after Virat Kohli and David Warner to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season. While he is just 25 tuns away from surpassing Warner’s 848 runs in a season record, Kohli’s record of 973 runs looks safe with just one match to go.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals will play Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 Finals at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here