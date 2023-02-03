Watch: Dubai Capitals’ All-Rounder Yusuf Pathan Plays A Prank On Team Management

Explosive all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who is currently plying his trade for the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 (ILT20), is struggling to find rhythm at the moment. Yusuf recently managed to grab the headlines, after a hilarious off-field incident. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Dubai Capitals franchise, we can see Yusuf spearheading a prank that left everyone in splits. The former India batter, seated in the dressing room, initially pretended to be fuming. His serious expressions, quite understandably, appeared to be a point of major concern for the team management. Yusuf then burst out laughing after holding on to the charade for a while. The rest of the staff joined him, as they collectively heaved a sigh of relief. “Our heartbeats looking at the video," read the tweet.

Dubai Capitals lost their last game against the Desert Vipers by a margin of 22 runs. Yusuf Pathan managed to take one wicket for his side but gave away 48 runs in four overs. Yusuf, with an economy rate of 12, also emerged as the most expensive bowler of the fixture. The former Rajasthan Royals player also failed to deliver with the bat scoring a meagre five runs in four deliveries.

This loss means that the Capitals are still second-last in the

ILT20 league table with seven points from nine games. The Dubai-based side had started their campaign with an exhilarating win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders,

but their performances since then have been simply inconsistent.

Securing a place in the elimination round seems tricky for them, but mathematically, the franchise still has a chance to advance into the next stage. The Capitals will play their last league match against the MI Emirates on February 5, Sunday. Considering their result against the Vipers, they need to win their final game, preferably by a big margin.

Their chances of progressing further would also depend on Sharjah Warriors who are in fourth position right now. Both clubs are tied on seven points, but Sharjah have a superior run rate. The Warriors also have one game in hand over the Capitals, meaning that the Dubai-based club will have to pull off nothing short of a miracle to progress to the elimination round.

