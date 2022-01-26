Watch: Dwayne Bravo Performs Hook Step From Pushpa's Srivalli Song After Taking a Wicket

Allrounder Dwayne Bravo is a star social media who keeps his fans entertained regularly sharing pictures and videos from his personal life. The former West Indies allrounder retired from international cricket last year following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

Bravo, who has built himself a career as a singer too, is an entertainment powerhouse. He has again won over his fans by becoming the latest to attempt the popular hook step from Arjun Allu’s Srivalli song from the movie Pushpa.

Bravo first gave the world his version of the hook step while chilling in his team hotel. He tagged Australian David Warner and India’s Suresh Raina in the caption for the clip he shared via his Instagram handle asking them what they think of his attempt.

“Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!!’ Bravo wrote.

Later, during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, Bravo unleashed the hook step once again but this time as part of his celebration after taking a wicket on Tuesday. During the BPL 2022 contest between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal, Bravo, a right-arm pacer, had Mahidul Islam Ankon hole out in the deep and the T20 superstar again did a little dance.

Bravo has entered the IPL 2022 mega auction after his franchise Chennai Super Kings didn’t retain him. He might be 38 now and in the twilight of his professional career but the allrounder still could draw some genuine interest from the 10 franchises considering his ability with the ball with which he can still outfox batters, especially in the death-overs.

Additionally, on his day, Bravo can hit it big too and scored at a quick pace.

