WATCH | Dwayne Bravo’s Unique Celebration After Dismissing Venkatesh Iyer in IPL 2022 Catches the Eye

CSK Allrounder Dwayne Bravo is known for his swag on the field and for his unique wicket-taking celebrations and IPL 2022 was not different. The West Indian veteran came up with a dance routine after dismissing KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2022 season opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bravo came on to bowl in the 7th over and provided CSK with the breakthrough off the second delivery itself. Iyer went for an expansive drive but could only manage an edge taken by MS Dhoni behind the stumps. And in the middle of the celebrations, Bravo started dancing with an outstretched right hand, rotating the index finger – a reference to his latest song – Number One- released a couple of days ago.

Later in the night, Bravo equalled IPL legend Lasith Malinga’s record for most wickets in IPL history with 170 scalps. The allrounder picked 3/20 in his four overs. CSK though failed to defend their low total of 131/4, with KKR notching up a comfortable six-wicket win under new skipper Shreyas Iyer.

In the season opener, after KKR’s new skipper Iyer won the toss and put CSK into bat, the four-time champions never got going after losing early wickets. MS Dhoni and CSK’s new skipper Ravindra Jadeja revived the CSK innings with a stand of 70 runs for the sixth wicket to help them post a respectable 131/5. KKR started well and opener Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 44 to lead the chase. KKR did stutter in the middle over, courtesy’s Bravo’s three wickets, but skipper Shreyas Iyer ensured his team to the W with ease in their first game.

