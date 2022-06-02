Watch: England Cricketer Jack Leach Suffers Concussion After he Takes a Nasty Tumble

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been withdrawn from the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s after being diagnosed with concussion, the ECB said in a tweet on Wednesday. Leach took a tumble while saving a boundary in the morning session of the contest after New Zealand opted to bat first.

During the sixth over of New Zealand’s innings, Devon Conway edged one between gully and backward point sending Leach on a long chase from the backward point region. The fielder did well to reach the ball on time and managed to keep it from touching the boundary.

In his attempt though, the 30-year-old ended up landing awkwardly on his head with the momentum taking him out of the field of play. He looked uncomfortable before being attended to by the physios from the touring New Zealand team. Soon physios from the English team arrived and Leach went off the field.

“Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding. As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test. We will confirm a concussion replacement in due course," said the ECB in a tweet.

England have named Matt Parkinson as his replacement for the remainder of the series opener. The hosts didn’t have any other spinner in their squad for this contest so they have summoned Parkinson who is expected to be travelling from Manchester to join the playing XI and make his Test debut.

Leach was playing in his first home Test since 2019.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s tour has gone off to a terrible start with debutant Matty Potts taking three wickets in the first session to leave them tottering at 39/6.

