Watch: Fans Play Cricket Outside Edgbaston as Rain Interrupts Play on Day 1

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England commenced on Friday at Edgbaston. On the first day of the match, England asked India to bat first on a green pitch under overcast conditions. The visitors were 53/2 when rain interrupted play and an early lunch was taken.

As the high-octane action was briefly halted due to the mild showers, the spectators found a way to keep themselves entertained as some of the fans started playing cricket outside the Edgbaston stadium.

The Sony Sports network shared an amazing video on their official Twitter handle where an Indian man is seen bowling to a kid who is batting with an umbrella. The bowler perfectly imitated Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action as he got the young kid out. He went on to celebrate his scalp by copying Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan’s iconic celebration.

The caption was equally good as it read, “Birmingham or India, Baarish mein cricket khelne ka (playing cricket in the rain) feel hits differently". The official broadcasters also tagged Harbhajan and asked him to rate the bowling action out of ten.

Before the rain played spoilsport, India had lost both their openers Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill started with confidence as he played some sumptuous shots before perishing to England’s ace pacer James Anderson, scoring just 17 runs. The gamble to play Pujara as an opener backfired as he managed to score just 13 runs and became Anderson’s second victim.

The much-anticipated comeback of star batter Virat Kohli did not go according to the expectations of the Indian fans. The former skipper returned to the pavilion with 11 runs to his name, after dragging a wide delivery from pacer Matthew Potts onto the stumps. India subsequently lost Hanuma Vihari, and Shreyas Iyer in close successions and slumped to 98/5.

The situation looked meek for the visitors as batters Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja tried to steady the ship. As the two players settled into their crease, they launched an aggressive counterattack onto the England bowlers. Pant played a blistering knock of 146 runs and broke Mahender Singh Dhoni’s 16-year-old record of the fastest century by an Indian wicket-keeper. Jadeja brought out the sword celebration after scoring his century in the match.

The flamboyant partnership from the two stylish Indian batsmen has put India in a very strong position in the Test match.

