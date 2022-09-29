WATCH: Fans Skip a Beat as Sachin Tendulkar Samshes a Classic Cover Drive Against Brett Lee in RSWS Semis

The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is not just a T20 tournament to create awareness about the traffic rule but it’s also something that makes lovers of the game feel nostalgic. The second edition of the tournament is just one game away from its conclusion. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Raipur and Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends have already booked a berth after defeating Shane Watson’s Australia Legends in the first semi-final.

After rain played spoilsport on Wednesday, the India Legends vs Australia Legends game had to be postponed for the following day. Watson’s men resumed their innings at 136/5 in 17 overs. Cameron White and Brad Haddin added 35 runs in the final three overs, setting India a target of 172.

India Legends vs Australia Legends Highlights

Come India Legends’ chase, a mouth-watering match-up was on display. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was up against former Aussie quick Brett Lee once again and the crowd at Raipur Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium were on their toes.

Sachin got the strike on the fourth delivery of the opening over and was beaten by an outswinger. Next ball, the India Legends captain walked down the line but was beaten again by an outgoing delivery. But the final delivery of the first over witnessed Tendulkar’s classic cover drive that raced through the gap for four runs.

Tendulkar though opened the boundary count for the India Legends but he largely played the second fiddle to Naman Ojha as the wicketkeeper-batter was striking the ball superbly. The duo put up 38 runs for the opening wicket before the master blaster fell prey to Nathan Reardon while playing a sweep shot. Tendulkar was cleaned up for 10 off 11 balls.

Jason Krejza gave India the second jolt in his first over when he got Suresh Raina caught at long-off for 11. India’s scorecard read 54/2 in 8 overs.

Yuvraj (18 off 15), Stuart Binny (2 off 6) and Yusuf Pathan (1) were dismissed cheaply and the Indians found themselves on the back foot as the equation came down to 36 off 18 balls. With three required from the final over, Irfan smashed a boundary on the second ball of the final over and finished the game for his team.

