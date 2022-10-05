WATCH: Furious Deepak Chahar Uses Cuss Words For Mohammed Siraj After His Boundary Line Blunder in 3rd T20I

Team India bowlers had another forgettable outing as South Africa posted a humongous 227/3 on the scoreboard after Rohit Sharma asked them to bat first. It was a poor bowling performance from India as Rilee Rossouw scored an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls to put the Proteas in a consolidated position.

The bowlers were also let down by a below-average fielding standard by the Indian players who didn’t match the intensity of the game. There were a couple of dropped catches and a few misfields as the Proteas took full advantage of it. One such incident happened in the final over of the innings when Mohammed Siraj touched the boundary rope while taking the catch of David Miller.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Highlights

Deepak Chahar was asked to bowl the final over of the innings and he dismissed Tristan Stubbs on the second ball itself. However, then came David Miller who smashed a hat-trick of sixes against him but the last one could have been avoided as Siraj had an easy chance to grab the catch but he accidentally stepped on the boundary rope.

Chahar was furious with Siraj’s reaction as videos of him using cuss words for his teammate went viral on social media. Meanwhile, 24 runs came off the last over as India’s death over bowling was exposed once again in this series.

Earlier, Chahar also gave a cheeky warning to Stubbs for a non-striker’s run-out. The Indian pacer was bowling the first ball of the 16th over when he saw Stubbs backing up a bit too early. The Indian pacer stopped before delivering the ball and gave a warning to the young South African batter.

Apart from Ashwin, all other bowlers leaked runs with over the economy rate of 10 which is not a great sign for India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Chahar (1/48) were the only wicket-takers for India.

Apart from Rossouw, Quinton de Kock (68 off 43), Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 not out off 5) also played valuable knocks for South Africa, who dominated the whole innings.

Rossouw slammed 8 sixes and 7 fours as the Indian bowlers had no answer to his carnage at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

